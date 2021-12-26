FARGO — No one was injured, but six people were displaced by an apartment fire in South Fargo on Christmas Day.

According to the Fargo Fire Department, crews were called to 3411 Fiechtner Dr. S. around 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 25.

A 9-1-1 caller initially reported a stove fire in his apartment. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the door of a first floor apartment.

The resident was outside and said nobody else was in the apartment. The initial fire crew was able to knock down the fire through the opened apartment door, while other crew members searched the building and evacuated other residents.

There was heavy fire damage to the entire apartment and smoke damage throughout the building.

There were no injuries from the fire but six residents were displaced from the building until the gas and electrical services can be restored.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown but it started in the kitchen area.