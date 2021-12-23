LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- Two children were unaccounted for when local fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning in Liberty Township, 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

10:45 a.m. update

As of 10:45 a.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office announced that emergency personnel continue to search for possible victims at the scene. Assisting the sheriff’s office are three investigators from the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office and the Bemidji Fire Department.

There are currently 45 firefighters working to put out the fire with 16 pieces of equipment, including members of the Bemidji, Shevlin, Solway and Blackduck Fire Departments. Bemidji Ambulance Service and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.

8:30 a.m.

At approximately 6:12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, the Beltrami County dispatch center received a call of a residential fire in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township, located about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

According to the original release from the sheriff's office, the second floor of the two-story building was fully engulfed upon the first unit's arrival at the scene. Initial reports indicate that two children living in the residence were unaccounted for.

This is an active investigation, and no information is available at this time regarding the identities of those involved, the release said.

Further information on the investigation will be released.