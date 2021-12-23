LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- Two children were unaccounted for when local fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, the Beltrami County dispatch center received a call of a residential fire in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township, located about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the second floor of the two-story building was fully engulfed upon the first unit's arrival at the scene. Initial reports indicate that two children living in the residence were unaccounted for.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Bemidji Fire Department and the Solway Fire Department responded and are currently on the scene. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was also en route to the location as of 8 a.m.

This is an active investigation, and no information is available at this time regarding the identities of those involved, the release said.

Further information on the investigation will be released.