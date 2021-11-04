BEMIDJI -- A home suffered extensive damage after it caught fire on Wednesday night in Bemidji, according to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood.

According to the release, at 10:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2427 Roosevelt Road SE.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story, residential-type structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the home. Firefighters used a transitional attack on the fire, which is a method where firefighters apply water from the exterior of the structure to improve conditions inside the building, the release said. The firefighters then entered the home and extinguished the remaining fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately five hours, with 31 firefighters and 12 pieces of equipment. The home and its contents sustained extensive damage, but no injuries have been reported and the fire remains under investigation.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Minnesota Energy Resources, Beltrami Electric and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.