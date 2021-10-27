DULUTH -- A woman was found dead and a man was hospitalized with severe injuries after an explosion and fire Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, at a home near Lake Vermilion in northeast Minnesota.

The fire was reported around 9:36 a.m. on the 1700 block of Everett Bay Road, near Tower, Minnesota, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky said.

The man was flown by Lifelink to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. The extent of his injuries were unknown Wednesday afternoon, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Remains found in the residence are believed to be from a woman who was inside at the time of the explosion. Identification of the victims is pending next of kin notifications and positive identification by the medical examiner's office.

Although the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office still has to investigate the cause of the explosion and fire once debris from the explosion cools, Lukovsky said authorities believe it was mechanic-related and possibly the result of a propane leak.

"We had numerous people call because they heard the blast," he said. The house was destroyed; crews were still on the scene late Wednesday afternoon.