ITASCA STATE PARK, Minn. -- A fire on the western edge of Itasca State Park in northwest Minnesota has burned about 9 acres, officials said Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday of a fire burning in an area of timber, lowland grasses and brush in a remote area of the park on the north side of Bohall Lake.

Fire crews from Lake Itasca and Shevlin responded, as did 10 fire engines from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. In addition, DNR air resources were deployed, including two helicopters, one air tanker and a Fire Boss airplane and an air attack plane, according to a DNR release.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bohall Trail fire was approximately 9 acres and 5% contained, the DNR said, and a hose line has been completed around the fire.

There are no reports of injuries or structure damage, but park staff evacuated Bert’s Cabins and the Ozawindib cabin on the north end of the park. DNR officials said ground crews are making good progress on putting out the fire. Bohall Lake is about 43 miles southwest of Bemidji.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



