BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department is seeking information related to a boat and garage fire that was allegedly set intentionally on Sunday night in Bemidji.

According to a release from Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 03, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a boat on fire at 123 Mississippi Ave. SW in Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved fiberglass boat with a detached garage also on fire, both of which were quickly extinguished.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately one hour, with eight firefighters and two pieces of equipment. The boat was a total loss and the detached garage sustained moderate damage, the release said.

According to Sherwood, based on evidence found at the scene, it has been determined that this fire was intentionally set. The Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are asking the public to call the Arson Hotline with any information regarding the fire.

"If you have any information that will aid us in our investigation and apprehension of the person(s) responsible, please call the Arson Hot-Line," Sherwood said in the release. The hotline can be reached at (800) 723-2020.