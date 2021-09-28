According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at 5:56 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2307 Buchanan Ave. SW in Grant Valley Township, about five miles southwest of Bemidji.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire showing from the roof of the structure. Fire crews went into an offensive mode with an interior initial attack to quickly extinguish the fire, the release said.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours, with 21 firefighters and nine pieces of equipment. No injuries have been reported. The structure and contents suffered moderate damage, the release said.

The fire is under investigation but according to Sherwood is believed to be electrical in nature.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric.