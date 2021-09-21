First responders received a call at 9:28 a.m. of a house fire that was smoldering at 33895 120th St., about a mile northwest of Frazee, according to the call-for-service report.

Delores Mae Lubitz was found dead after firefighters were able to extinguish the remnants of a house fire, which probably began overnight, according to Frazee Fire Chief Joe Nelson.

"The whole structure was down at the time of arrival," said Nelson. "It burned through the night and nobody noticed the blaze."

He said with a south wind, the smoke was being pushed into the woods where there are very few residents, so it wouldn't have been hard to imagine that nobody saw the structure on fire since the area was so sparsely populated.

"When we got there, there wasn't much structure left besides basically a tin roof," said Nelson.

Lubitz's body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners office for identification and an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said, "At this point, we have no reason to believe that any foul play is involved."

The Frazee Fire Department, Frazee police, Frazee rescue, St. Mary's EMS and members of the Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted with the scene. The Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident, which remains ongoing.