DULUTH — Eight dogs died and a parent and child were displaced after an electrical fire in a Duluth home Friday, Sept. 17.

The residents were not at the home, but an adult dog and her six puppies perished in the fire, as did another adult dog that Duluth firefighters attempted lifesaving efforts on, Assistant Chief Denny Edwards said. Duluth firefighters are trained in pet-emergency medical treatment.

One adult dog survived after responding well to oxygen and was transported to an animal clinic. Two cats living in the home also survived. One escaped when firefighters entered the building and the other escaped to the basement.

"We know that pets are an important part of a family," Edwards said. "Many of us in the department have pets. When we are in scenes like this one, we treat every pet rescue the way that we would want our pets to be treated. Understandably, this is a very hard day for this family."

The accidental electrical fire started in an interior wall, damaging both floors of the house and the attic, Edwards said.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be $40,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the parent and child with shelter.

A passerby called 911 when they heard smoke alarms going off inside the home.