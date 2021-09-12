Firefighters have continued to make progress in containing the Greenwood fire in northern Minnesota. The fire was 67% contained as of Sunday morning, Sept. 12, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service. It remains at 26,797 acres.

On Saturday, firefighters continued to extinguish southeast of McDougal Lake. Evacuation orders remain in place for the McDougal Lake area. Crews continued their work Sunday in the area to make it safe for property owners to return to their homes.

Crews have also increased their containment perimeter, aided by the cooler weather and higher levels of humidity.

Lake County Highway 1 remains closed from the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 2 to Lankinen Road. Only property owners can travel along that highway and must get a checkpoint pass from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 2 remains open since it reopened Friday. Those traveling through the area are reminded to observe posted speed limits and be alert for firefighters and fire equipment moving through the region.