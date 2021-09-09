BEMIDJI -- Following an investigation, it has been determined that fire was intentionally set on Aug. 25 to a home located at 1212 Miles Avenue Southeast in Bemidji Township, which was deemed a total loss.

According to an update released by Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, this determination has been made due to evidence collected at the scene on Aug. 25.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after a report of a fully involved structure fire at the 1200 block of Miles Avenue Southeast in Bemidji Township.

“Firefighters found a fully involved structure with heavy fire throughout the building,” the release said. “Fire crews went into a defensive or exterior initial attack due to the heavy involvement of fire inside the structure.”

Firefighters were at the scene for two and a half hours with 32 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment. The structure and contents were a total loss, the release said.

Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are asking the public to call the Arson Hotline with any information regarding the fire.

"If you have any information that will aid us in our investigation and apprehension of the person(s) responsible," the release said, "please call the Arson Hot-Line: (800) 723-2020."