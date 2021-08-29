The Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota remained 14% contained Sunday, Aug. 29. The fire has remained just under 26,000 acres since Thursday as firefighting crews work to keep it from spreading.

Crews took advantage of the cooler temperatures and higher humidity Saturday to improve the Stony River Grade Road, the eastern containment line of the fire, according to a report from the Eastern Area Incident Command Agency.

Structure protection crews also worked to install sprinklers, water tanks and hose lays at residences near Isabella to safeguard homes. A total of 472 personnel worked on the fire Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's goals were to mop up, improve and monitor containment lines, and remove hazardous trees along roads.

Evacuation orders in the Slate Lake area were lifted Saturday. Residents can only access the area from New Tomahawk Road coming from Babbitt or southbound Minnesota Highway 1. The area cannot be accessed from Lake County Highway 2 or northbound Highway 1.

Evacuations remain in place around McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, along Highway 2 as well as north of Highway 1 in the area of the Jackpot Lake and East Chub and West Chub lakes and Mitawan Lake Road.

John Ek and Whelp fires

Light rain on the Gunflint Trail helped keep the two fires around the same size. The John Ek fire is estimated to be around 1,563 acres and the Whelp fire remains at an estimated 50 acres. On Saturday, firefighters constructed a fire line with hose lays.

On Sunday, a reconnaissance crew was sent to the John Ek fire, weather permitting, to determine safe access points and installation points for sprinkler systems.

At the Whelp fire, attempts were made to bring in more crew to begin mop up operations along the fire line.

There will be a public meeting on these two fires at 6 p.m. at the Schaap Community Center, 7401 Gunflint Trail in Grand Marais.