Firefighters had 14% of the Greenwood Fire contained as of Saturday, when just the day before none of the fire was contained.

The agencies responding to the wildfire have not reported an increase in the fire's size since Thursday. The fire size remained just shy of 26,000 acres on Saturday.

The fire suppression progress has allowed for the lifting of some evacuation orders.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced that residents in the Slate Lake area could return to their properties Saturday morning.

"We feel it is safe for property owners to return at this time, but keep in mind, with changing fire and weather conditions, this could change at any time," read a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. "It is a possibility that you may have to leave again, so be prepared in case another evacuation happens."

The area can only be accessed from southbound Minnesota Highway 1. The area cannot be accessed from Lake County Highway 2 or northbound Highway 1.

Evacuations remain in place around McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, along Highway 2 as well as north of Highway 1 in the area of the Jackpot Lake and East Chub and West Chub lakes and Mitawan Lake Road.

Two more primary structures have been reported lost to the fire, bringing the total to 14 main dwellings.

Crews continued to prep the area along Highway 1 and Stony River Grade Road in order to protect the community of Isabella and structures from the fire, according to a joint news release from the responding agencies.

The number of people working on the fire had grown to more than 500 people as of Saturday.

The John Ek fire remains around 1,500 acres while the Whelp fire remains at an estimated 50 acres, both with no containment and located in the Superior National Forest.

The John Ek fire is 2.5 miles south of Little Saganaga Lake and the Whelp fire is five miles northwest of Sawbill Lake.

Closures

Highway 2 is closed from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1.

Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road.

Part of the Superior National Forest is closed. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian and Tofte ranger districts.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the area.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closed to all visitors through at least Sept. 3.

The Superior Hiking Trail is closed to camping until further notice.

Sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County at co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management or call Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449 for information.