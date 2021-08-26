BEMIDJI -- A house on Miles Avenue Southeast has been deemed a total loss after a fire on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, they responded at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after a report of a fully involved structure fire at the 1200 block of Miles Avenue Southeast in Bemidji Township.

“Firefighters found a fully involved structure with heavy fire throughout the building,” the release said. “Fire crews went into a defensive or exterior initial attack due to the heavy involvement of fire inside the structure.”

Firefighters were at the scene for two and a half hours with 32 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment. The structure and contents were a total loss, the release said, and the fire is under investigation.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department, State Fire Marshal, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Minnesota Energy and Beltrami Electric.