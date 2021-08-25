DULUTH — The estimated size of the Greenwood Fire has grown a couple thousand acres to 21,720 since Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Cloud cover, lower temperatures and increased humidity Tuesday helped to moderate fire activity and growth, according to a joint news release from the responding agencies.

After crews were pulled from the fire for their safety Monday, engines returned Tuesday to protect structures in the McDougal Lake area and along Lake County Highway 2. More crews and equipment have been called on to increase fire suppression efforts.

Wednesday's weather of lighter wind and lower temperatures was expected to bring favorable conditions for the fire attack efforts. Firefighters planned to reduce the amount of wood fuel near homes or the edge of the fire to help prevent the fire from expanding, the release said. Crews also planned to strengthen the containment lines around the perimeter of the fire.

Logging equipment will be used to remove trees and brush on the south side of Minnesota Highway 1, reducing the amount of burnable fuel that can carry the fire.

READ MORE ABOUT THE GREENWOOD FIRE