BEMIDJI -- Bemidji firefighters were battling a fire that broke out in the woods north of North Country Park on Tuesday afternoon near the Sanford WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus.

Helicopters and air tankers were being used to dump loads of water on the fire as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to scanner traffic, the fire department had established a perimeter and felt the fire was mostly contained by 4 p.m.

More details will be released as information becomes available.

Fire in Bemidji's North Country Park

