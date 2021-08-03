WADENA, Minn. — Authorities have identified the two victims of a fatal house fire Sunday, Aug. 1, in Wadena Township.

Spouses Michael, 46, and Paula Black, 42, were killed in the fire at 111th Avenue, according to news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office. The victims have four children. A 13-year-old was burned from the fire, but survived.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the fire at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's release. When they arrived, emergency personnel found the couple's son outside with minor burns. The home was engulfed by flames, according to the Wadena Fire Department.

Inside, firefighters found two adults. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the victims, Michael and Paula Black, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile was transported to Tri-County Health Care for treatment of his injuries and was released a short time later, according to the release.

The victims were transported by Karvonen Funeral Home to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Funeral arrangements are pending with Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.

The fire remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office.