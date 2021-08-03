MINNEAPOLIS — Fire crews in Minneapolis were busy Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 2 and 3, with at least six fires around the city, according to a news release from the City of Minneapolis Fire Department:
Monday, Aug. 2:
- 4:29 a.m.: Crews responded and laid lines to a small exterior fire at a single-story church building at 1119 Eighth St. S. Crews extinguished the fire without any extension to the interior of the building. No injuries reported.
- 6:31 p.m.: Crews responded to a fire in a 2 1/2 story boarded/vacant home that had several previous fires, at 1203 Knox Ave. N. Upon arrival crews found a small exterior fire on the rear porch. Crews extinguished the fire.
- 10:56 p.m.: Crews responded to a fire at a detached garage at 2521 Polk Ave. NE. Crews extinguished heavy fire in the interior of the garage. No injuries reported.
- 11:26 p.m.: Crews responded to the same boarded/vacant home on 1203 Knox Ave. N., to a report of someone starting a fire at the location. Crews arrived and found an exterior fire in the rear of the building. Crews extinguished the grass and debris fire. No injuries reported.
Tuesday, Aug. 3:
- 12:18 a.m.: Crews arrived at two detached garages fully engulfed with fire in the rear/alley of 3715 19th Ave. S. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the heavy fire and heat. Crews battled the blaze and protected the neighboring homes from catching fire. Both garages were destroyed and the exterior of two nearby homes were heavily damaged by the fire and heat. No injuries reported.
- 1:21 a.m.: Crews responded to a fire at a grain elevator at 3716 Dight Ave. Crews used an aerial ladder with a hose line to extinguish fire on the roof and exterior stairwell. No injuries reported.
The causes of all of these fires are under investigation, according to the news release.