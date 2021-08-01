Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 3:50 a.m. after notification of the house fire in Section 32 of the township, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, a juvenile was found outside the residence with minor burns. The home was fully engulfed at that time, according to the Wadena Fire Department. Fire department personnel entered the residence and located two adults inside the house. The two adults were removed from the residence and lifesaving measures were performed. The efforts were unsuccessful and the two were pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was taken to Tri-County Health Care for treatment of his injuries and was released a short time later, according to the release.

The scene remains under investigation.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification to family. The victims were transported by Karvonen Funeral Home to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.