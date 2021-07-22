MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 62-year-old Moorhead man has died from severe burns suffered in a fire this week at a north Moorhead day care center.

Robert Blue died Wednesday, July 21, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, according to Moorhead police.

Police are investigating the cause of death, and Blue's body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul for an autopsy.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire at the two-story home that was used exclusively as a day care center.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the address at about noon Tuesday, July 20. When crews arrived, they found flames in a kitchen on the second floor of the building and Blue who had suffered severe burns.

Police had children evacuate the day care center on the first floor of the building. No children were hurt and they were all reunited with their parents, according to fire officials.

The fire damage will cost at least $8,000 to repair, according to interim Moorhead Fire Chief Jeff Wallin, who said no one was displaced as the structure was only used as a day care center.