TURTLE RIVER TWNSHP -- A fire that ravaged a Turtle River mobile home on Tuesday night has left it a total loss.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a fully involved mobile home fire at 12741 Loman Road NE in Turtle River Township, northeast of Bemidji.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an enflamed structure with heavy fire exiting the building. Fire crews went into a defensive, exterior attack because of the heavy fire inside the home, the release said.

A total of 22 firefighters were on the scene for two hours with eight pieces of equipment, battling the blaze. The mobile home and its contents were a total loss, the release said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family, but it is not known how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire or their current conditions, the release said.

The fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature.

As the state experiences a heavy drought, parts of Beltrami County are currently under very high fire danger warning, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Bemidji Fire Department was assisted on scene by Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Ambulance Service.