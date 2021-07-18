ECKLES TOWNSHIP -- According to the Minnesota Incident Command System as of Sunday morning, July 18, Tuesday's wildfire on the south side of Radar Road in Eckles Township is now 84% contained.

Local DNR units transitioned command of the fire to MNICS on Wednesday to provide additional logistical support. On Sunday, officials with MNICS said command for the fire would be transferred back to local units.

An update from MNICS on Sunday said that the extremely dry conditions, "and persistent drought challenged mop-up operations. Crews worked with heavy equipment and hoses to extinguish hot spots burning in the duff as well as some heat remaining in dozer berms."

An infrared heat detection flight was conducted again on Sunday morning to assess fire conditions and locate pockets of heat. Any heat detected will be fully suppressed and extinguished by firefighters before command is turned over to the local DNR unit, the release said.

Radar Road is still closed to non-essential traffic. The public is asked not to hinder firefighting response by traveling to the area, stopping or slowing traffic near Radar Road.

Burning restrictions remain in place for all of Beltrami County within state jurisdiction. Campfires are only allowed in established fire rings at a home, cabin, campground or resort; no campfires allowed in remote or dispersed campsites or backcountry lands; no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private lands, with additional restrictions within cities; and burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste. The burning restrictions will remain in effect until weather and environmental conditions improve.

Multiple jurisdictions are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which has been determined as human-caused, though no other details are available at this time due to the active investigation.

Agencies working on the fire containment include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bemidji Fire Department, Solway Fire Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.