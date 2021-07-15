ORONOCO, Minn. — A body was found in an Oronoco, Minn., home following a fire early Thursday morning, July 15.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said law enforcement did not yet know if the deceased, a woman believed to be in her 80s, died of a medical emergency before the fire or if she died as a result of the fire. Her body was found in a bedroom.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies as well as members of the Oronoco and Pine Island fire departments were called just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Mazeppa Fire Department was also called to respond.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

While the identity of the woman has not been officially confirmed, Behrns said it is believed she was the sole resident of the home.

The cause of death will be determined by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate the fire.