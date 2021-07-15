ECKLES TOWNSHIP -- The Minnesota Incident Command System released an update Thursday morning, July 15, on the status of cleanup and control of Tuesday's wildfire on the south side of Radar Road in Eckles Township .

According to the release, on Wednesday the local DNR unit transitioned command of the fire to MNICS to provide additional logistical support. Firefighters continued to strengthen the containment line around the fire perimeter and mop up hot spots within the burn area to prevent fire spread.

Multiple jurisdictions are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which has been determined as human-caused, though no other details are available at this time due to the active investigation, the release said.

The release said the plan for Thursday is for firefighters to continue to patrol the eastern edge of the fire while heavy equipment and ground crews eliminate smoldering hot spots that persist on the western side. An infrared flight is planned for Friday morning to help firefighters locate additional hot spots.

Radar Road is still closed to non-essential traffic. The public is asked not to hinder firefighting response by traveling to the area, stopping or slowing traffic near Radar Road.

"If you fly, we can’t," the release said. "If an unauthorized drone is detected flying over or near a wildfire, fire managers may have to ground all air tankers, helicopters, and other aerial firefighting aircraft until they can confirm that the drone has left the area and they feel confident it won’t be coming back."

With temperatures peaking near 87, winds light and variable, with 32% minimum relative humidity, smoke dispersal remains poor to fair, the release said.

"Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires will continue to cloud skies, resulting in an air quality alert that is in effect through tomorrow morning," the release said. "Extremely dry fuels due to a worsening drought are exacerbating fire danger."

Burning restrictions remain in effect for all of Beltrami County within state jurisdiction. Campfires are only allowed in established fire rings at a home, cabin, campground or resort. No campfires are allowed in remote or dispersed campsites or backcountry lands; no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private lands, with additional restrictions within cities; and burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste. The burning restrictions will remain in effect until the weather and environmental conditions improve.

Agencies working on the fire containment include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bemidji Fire Department, Solway Fire Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.