CLOQUET, Minn. — The sole victim in a June 13 apartment fire in Cloquet, Minn., has died as a result of "complications of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation" suffered during the fire, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Nancy Carlson, 70, was initially treated by paramedics at the scene of the fire at Larson Commons Apartments in Cloquet. She was taken to Essentia Health with what authorities called "severe injuries." The medical examiner's report said she died while under care at Hennepin Healthcare on Thursday, July 8.

The Cloquet Area Fire District initially responded to a report of a fire with a victim possibly trapped in the building at 9:30 a.m., a June 14 news release said. Upon arrival, crews forced entry into the apartment and found the residence full of smoke with zero visibility.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire, limiting it to the individual apartment, with Carlton Fire and Ambulance, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloquet Police Department assisting at the scene.

The case continues to remain under investigation.