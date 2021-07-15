BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:12 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast, according to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department.

Upon arrival, Bemidji firefighters encountered fire on the exterior of the home that was threatening the interior, and the fire was rapidly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

A total of 15 firefighters were on the scene for around two hours, with two fire engines, one tender, two squads and the ladder truck, the release said.

The fire caused moderate damage to the home and is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department. The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department and the Bemidji Ambulance Service.