ECKLES TOWNSHIP -- At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a wildland fire broke out between Jackpine Road Northwest and Radar Road Northwest, with members of the Bemidji and Solway Fire Departments and other local emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Members of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and air support were also requested to help contain the fire. A Pioneer reporter arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and noted several planes and helicopters dropping retardants in the area.

At 4:45 p.m. emergency personnel on the scene could be heard over the scanner stating they were advising people on the north side of Jackpine Road to evacuate but were not officially mandating it.

Members of the Bemidji Police Department were being sent to help with traffic control and possible evacuations, though, from what could be heard over the scanner at about 5 p.m. the firefighters felt confident that the fire would be contained.

Fire fighting planes coming in to fight a fire that seems to be near Jack Pine Road north of Bemidji. A small crowd of onlookers has gathered outside the Eckles Town Hall, as one man watches the action from his roof. pic.twitter.com/xiElRstGDC — Hannah Olson (@hannah_olsonn) July 13, 2021

A small group of onlookers was gathered near the Eckles Community Center who at 4:45 p.m. said they had been there for about an hour.

At 5:20 p.m. fire command confirmed over the scanner that the fire containment was going well, and they were "knocking out hot spots." But no official statements have been released at this time.

At 5:45 p.m. an update was given over the scanner to Beltrami County Emergency Management from the firefighters on scene, stating that four large aircrafts and three helicopters were attacking the fire from the air and things were "in good shape."

The initial cause of the fire is not known at this time.

As of 5:45 p.m. 75 acres of grass and pine were burning about 1/4 of a mile west of Cardinal Road Northwest and Radar Road Northwest, according to Kristi Coughlon, public information officer with the Bemidji DNR.

She also said 15 engines were on the scene as well multiple air tankers and three helicopters as of 6:15 p.m.

This story will be updated. Follow @hannah_olsonn on Twitter for more updates.