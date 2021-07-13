FRAZEE, Minn. — Up to 7,500 hogs were killed as firefighters from multiple agencies battled a large blaze at a hog containment building outside of Frazee, Minn., Friday, July 9.

At 8:48 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call concerning a structure fire on the 37000 block of County Road 120. The property is owned by the Briard's Hog Farm Partnership, according to county property records.

Travis Gray, deputy chief of the Frazee Fire Department, described the hog confinement building as an 8,000-square-foot structure with multiple buildings connected by adjoining passageways with no separating doors. He said the fire seems to have begun in the newest section of the buildings, which was completed within the last five years.

Gray said he didn't get an estimate for the number of pigs lost in the fire from the owner, but in the initial incident report, the owner estimated between 7,000 to 7,500 animals were lost.

Additional firefighters responded from Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake and Vergas. Overall, more than two dozen firefighters battled the blaze until about 2:30 a.m., a total call time of nearly six hours, Gray said.

The owner estimated the damage value will be close to $1 million between structural repairs to the building and the loss of the hogs, he said.