PUPOSKY -- One resident suffered minor injuries after a house fire broke out early Monday in Puposky. The house was deemed a total loss. Beltrami County is currently under extreme fire danger risk due to weather conditions.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 14, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 23884 Knutsen Road in Puposky, according to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story house engulfed in heavy fire and intense smoke conditions throughout the building. Due to fire conditions inside the home, firefighters went into a defensive mode, attacking the fire from outside, the release said.

One occupant of the home suffered minor injuries while evacuating the structure.

The home and its contents suffered major damage and are believed to be a total loss. According to the release, the fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources statewide fire danger map, Beltrami County was under extreme fire danger on Monday.

Twenty Bemidji firefighters were at the scene for three hours with eight pieces of equipment. The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Alaska Township Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric.