ELY, Minn. -- Half of the 950-acre Bezhik Lake wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been contained as of Saturday morning.

The fire, which started with a lightning strike on Monday, grew rapidly on Tuesday due to warm, dry and windy conditions and later destroyed four structures, including a cabin and three sheds.

The area received a quarter-inch of rain on Thursday night, which helped moderate the fire activity, according to a news release from the Minnesota Interagency Command Team.

No new fire growth has been detected since Friday and the number of resources assigned to the fire has declined.

Ninety-five people and one helicopter were still assigned to the fire Saturday as suppression and mop-up of the fire continues, according to the release. Firefighters continue to patrol for hotspots and the helicopter is being used to drop water along the edges of the fire as needed.

The wildfire is about 20 miles northwest of Ely. It spread onto private property in the area of Moose Loop Road, Forest Road 464, a spur off the Echo Trail.

Moose Loop Road is still temporarily closed, as are BWCAW entry point No. 8 on the Moose River and No. 76 on Big Moose Trail.



