PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — While the cause of the late Monday night, May 17, fire at Green Valley Bean remains under investigation, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said foul play is not suspected.

The bean processing plant, on State Highway 34 west, close to the Hubbard County Line, erupted in flames around 8 p.m. By Tuesday afternoon, the building was reduced to a heap of twisted metal and charred debris, with a faint scent of smoke lingering in the air.

Glander said extinguishing the fire was a collaborative effort between seven different fire departments from Hubbard, Wadena and Becker counties, including Nevis, Park Rapids, Menahga, Wolf Lake, Frazee, Detroit Lakes and Carsonville.

“We also had help from the State Patrol, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and the Park Rapids Police Department,” Glander said. “Crews were on scene until around 2 a.m., and they were called back somewhere around 3:30, 3:45 because there was a flare-up. We had a deputy here all night, until the fire marshal arrived, just for security."

Glander confirmed that plant employees reported nobody was hurt. “I didn't hear of any firefighters that were injured,” he added. “I know North Memorial Ambulance was here, making sure everybody was getting water and hydrated.”