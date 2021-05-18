WASECA, Minn. — A fire in rural Waseca left about 12,000 pigs dead and two barns destroyed late Sunday into Monday, May 17.

Fire crews arrived on scene at Woodville Pork around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee said one of the buildings was fully in flames when they arrived and the fire spread to a second building.

Of the 12,000 pigs inside the buildings, 9,000 were piglets and 3,000 were sows.

Nine agencies responded to the fire, which was west of the city of Waseca near the Waseca County and Steele County line. No firefighters or civilians were injured, according to Forshee.

Crews were on scene into Monday afternoon. At one point they used an excavator to keep the flames from spreading to a third building.

The fire remains under investigation and a cause hasn't yet been determined.

Waseca is about 27 miles southeast of Mankato.

