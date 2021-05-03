In the morning, a fire at 7193 Balsam Road NW caused the home to sustain major damage. In the evening, a fire at 452 Whisperwood Court SW left the home a total loss, according to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood.

No occupants were injured in either fire, however, several firefighters sustained injuries battling the evening fire.

Balsam Road fire

At approximately 10:07 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 7193 Balsam Road NW in Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy dark smoke showing from the residence, the release said.

Firefighters entered the home and encountered thick dark smoke down to the floor with high heat conditions and conducted an initial search, locating the fire on the main floor of the home.

Firefighters were on the scene for five hours with 19 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment. No injuries were reported, however, two dogs perished as a result of the fire, the release said.

The home and contents sustained major damage estimated to be near $200,000. The fire is currently under investigation but is currently considered accidental in nature. The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric.

Whisperwood Court fire

At 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 452 Whisperwood Court SW in Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential structure fully engulfed in fire, the release said.

Due to fire conditions inside the home, firefighters went into a defensive mode, meaning, an exterior fire attack. Bemidji firefighters were at the scene for three hours with 18 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. A mutual aid request was also made to Solway Fire Department for assistance, the release said.

The occupants of the home were not injured, however, four firefighters suffered injuries, the release said. A pet also perished as a result of the fire. The home and contents were deemed a total loss. The fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature, the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Solway Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric.