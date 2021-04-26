HENDRUM, Minn. — Officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Norman County Friday, April 23, where investigators found the body of a 66-year-old man.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Norman County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire at a house in Hendrum, Minn., a town on the North Dakota border about 25 miles north of Moorhead.

While investigating the fire, responders found the body of a 66-year-old at the home, the sheriff's office said. Officials transported the body to the University of North Dakota Department of Forensic Pathology in Grand Forks, N.D., for an autopsy.

Officials hadn't determined the cause of the fire as of Monday. The man's name will be released after his relatives are notified of his death.