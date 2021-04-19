BEMIDJI -- One person sustained injuries from a mobile home fire during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department.

Bemidji firefighters responded to a report of a mobile home fire at 12:14 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, located at 2112 Roosevelt Road Southeast, the release said.

According to the release, upon arrival firefighters found a fire in a rear bedroom and hallway. Firefighters were at the scene for three hours with 22 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. One occupant of the home was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with a burn injury and the mobile home and its contents sustained major damage, the release said.

The fire was discovered after the smoke detector alerted the residents, saving three people. "The smoke detector was installed in 2019 by the Bemidji Fire Department during its 'Sound the Alarm Campaign,'" the release said. "This annual event is a partnership with the American Red Cross in which smoke detectors are installed in homes at no cost."

Anyone in need of a smoke detector can contact the Bemidji Fire Department at (218) 751-8001.

The fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature. The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.