The fire was reported at about 9:42 p.m. at 406 NW Brown St. in Verndale. At the time of the initial call, the reporting party stated there was still a child inside the home. Wadena County deputies, officers from the Wadena Police Department and a Verndale firefighter responded to the scene and observed flames at an upstairs window, where the child was reported to be, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. Several attempts were made to locate the child but heat and smoke made the area inaccessible.

The Verndale Fire Department arrived on scene together with the Wadena Fire Department and they were able to gain access through an upstairs window. A short time later, the child was located and transported by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital. The child, a 1-year old girl, was later flown out to Hennepin County Medical Center, which has a specialized burn unit.

The child’s mother was also transported to Tri-County Hospital by Staples ambulance. She attempted to go upstairs to the bedroom where the child was but was unsuccessful in locating the child. She was treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

This incident is still under investigation by the Verndale Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office. The current status of individuals involved is unknown. Verndale is about 7 miles southeast of Wadena.



