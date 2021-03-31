BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji fifth-wheel RV has been deemed a complete loss after a fire broke out inside the camper on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, located at 507 Jefferson Avenue in Bemidji.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully engulfed travel trailer, and they began to perform an exterior fire attack, as conditions did not permit firefighters to make any type of interior attack, the release said.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour with 12 firefighters and four pieces of equipment. No injuries have been reported. The mobile home and its contents, valued at $50,000, are a total loss, according to Sherwood.

The fire is currently under investigation, but at this time is considered accidental in nature.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.