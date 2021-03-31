With extreme fire risk conditions expected across northwest Minnesota, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, April 1, in Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin counties.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity. Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

