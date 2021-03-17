HELGA TOWNSHIP -- Local emergency personnel responded to a large fire just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at Mike's Auto Salvage south of Bemidji along U.S. Highway 71 in Helga Township, according to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood.

According to the release, upon arrival firefighters found a heavy fire and smoke showing throughout the building. Bemidji firefighters went into defensive mode as fire conditions did not allow them to make any type of interior attack.

A mutual aid request was also made for additional resources due to the size and condition of the fire, the release said.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still on scene with 50 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and one civilian suffered extensive burns to his arms and torso. The structure and contents are a total loss, the release said.

Mike's Auto Salvage is located about 12 miles south of Bemidji on U.S. Highway 71.

When Pioneer reporters were on the scene around 3:30 p.m. the highway was closed to all traffic as a safety precaution. As of 6 p.m. it was unclear whether or not the road had been reopened.

The Bemidji Fire Department is being assisted at the scene by the Cass Lake Fire Department, Lake George Fire Department, Lakeport Fire Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Northern Aggregate.

This story will be updated as more details come in.