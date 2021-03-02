BEMIDJI -- A fire caused "moderate damage" to a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad bridge on Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours following the fire's initial report, shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, March 1. The bridge crosses over the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji.

"Upon arrival, Bemidji firefighters encountered a large fire coming from under the railroad bridge," the release said.

The fire caused moderate damage to the bridge and the cause is under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, but does not "appear to be suspicious in nature," the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and BNSF Railway.