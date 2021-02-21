MILTONA, Minn. — One person is dead after a fire Sunday morning, Feb. 21, in Miltona.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received simultaneous calls about a structure fire on First Street in Miltona with heavy smoke and visible flames.

At 5:55 a.m., the Miltona Fire Department arrived at the scene and found one person without signs of life. Efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

The fire's cause is under investigation. Victim information is being withheld until family is notified.

MIltona is about 15 miles northeast of Alexandria.