The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a residential house fire after it was reported by a motorist at 12:51 a.m. Monday, according to a release from Bemidji Fire. The fire was located on the 22000 block of County Road 9 in Hubbard County.

Upon arrival, Bemidji Firefighters encountered fire coming from the roof and the exterior of the home. Eighteen firefighters used three fire engines, three tenders and a squad on the scene, where they worked for around four hours. The fire caused extensive damage to the main floor and attic of the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, but the Bemidji Fire Department said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Also responding to the scene were the Hubbard and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Offices, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Bemidji Ambulance Service.