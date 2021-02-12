MINNEAPOLIS — One man was found dead in a Thursday, Feb. 11, fire in Minneapolis.

Crews responded at about 3:20 p.m. to a fire in a two-story residential structure at 2501 24th St. E., according to a release from the City of Minneapolis Fire Department. Fire was visible from the first floor.

Crews went inside and searched for victims. They found one adult male on the second floor and brought him out, according to the release. He was seen by paramedics, and had minor injuries.

A second adult male was found dead on the first floor, according to the release.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.