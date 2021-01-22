KENYON, Minn. — The remains found in a burning vehicle in Holden Township have been identified as that of a 36-year-old Dodge Center, Minn., man, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office released Friday, Jan. 22.

Cory Lee Cassidy's body was discovered after emergency responders were called to a structure fire at 6:14 p.m. in the 45000 block of Highway 56 Boulevard, which is in Holden Township, north of Kenyon. At the time of the fire, the property homeowners and residents had been accounted for. No information was released Friday on Cassidy's connection to the location where he was found.

"Our investigation indicates that accidental carbon monoxide asphyxiation may have been the result," the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "During this investigation, there has never been any indications of foul play."

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation by Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation indicates that the fire started in the area of the vehicle and spread to the house.