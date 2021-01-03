BEMIDJI -- Bemidji firefighters and emergency personnel responded to a fire on Division Street on Saturday morning, which was described as a three-alarm house fire by the Beltrami County Dispatch.

According to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, a fire was reported at 10:33 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, at a residence located at 3629 Division Street, just west of Bemidji.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke exiting the rear portion and attic of the occupied home. An elderly female and two pets were assisted out of the home by Beltrami deputies and a firefighter, the release said.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately three and a half hours, with the fire causing extensive damage to the building and its contents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire department, however it does appear to be accidental in nature, the release said.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Solway Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff's Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.