DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Tuesday night fire that caused heavy fire and smoke damage to a building at Wold’s RV Sales on Highway 10 West in Detroit Lakes is under investigation for possible arson.

Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Ryan Swanson said Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, that his office is being assisted in the investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Detroit Lakes Police Department. He said he couldn’t comment further on why arson is suspected.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. It was reported by a motorist passing by on Highway 10, who saw flames coming out of windows on the east side of the metal building, which is divided by a block wall. The fire was reported under control about an hour later, at 10:47 p.m.

The blaze was contained to the parts and showroom area, but the entire building had heavy smoke damage, Swanson said.

None of the recreational vehicles or other outdoor inventory parked at the site were damaged, he added.