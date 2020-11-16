“It’s been an absolute blur of 24 hours,” Smoqehouse restaurant posted on social media. “A fire broke out in our smoker on Thursday afternoon and although they originally thought it was out, it had gotten into the walls and traveled through the beautiful Archer House River Inn.”

City officials confirmed that the fire started in a smoker in the Smoqehouse kitchen. It appears to be unintentional.

“Our hearts and sincere apologies go out to our friends at Chapati, Paper Pentulum, Archer House: INN & Bar,” the Smoqehouse post said. “This was the most tragic of accidents and no words can accurately say how we are feeling.”

According to Northfield officials, firefighters battled the blaze at 212 Division St. throughout the night. The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, and by 8 a.m. Friday there was still an active fire in the building.

One employee who tried to extinguish the initial fire suffered minor injuries and one firefighter was transported to Northfield Hospital for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

The Archer House River Inn, a grand four-story red brick building featuring French Second Empire architecture, opened in 1877 in downtown Northfield on the banks of the Cannon River. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the inn features 36 restored guest rooms and suites and is owned by Rebound Hospitality, a Northfield-based company that a year ago opened the Celeste Hotel in downtown St. Paul.

Photos from the scene show the most damage done to the section of the inn directly over Smoqehouse, where the roof collapsed. The restaurant, and other businesses are located on the street level below the inn.

“I extend the community’s deepest sympathy to the business owners and employees affected by this loss,” said Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell. “The Archer House is a historic landmark in our downtown and riverfront. As we look to the future, I am hopeful because of the resiliency and generosity of our community and looking forward to the beauty that will come from the ashes.”

Some streets were closed over the weekend because of the structure’s instability. Northfield Fire was assisted by crews from Faribault, Lonsdale, Randolph and Farmington as well as the Rice County sheriff’s office. Northfield is about 42 miles southeast of St. Paul.