FARGO — A fire that broke out at an apartment building in Fargo in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 5, displaced more than a dozen people.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a balcony fire on the third floor of a building in the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive South at 4:56 a.m.

The fire started on or near the balcony on the third floor and moved to the attic, according to Goldmark Property Management, which manages the 15-unit apartment building.

By the time the Fargo Fire Department arrived, the flames had spread to the building's roof. Firefighters declared the blaze a three-alarm fire and brought in additional units to contain the flames.

Crews were able to knock down the flames around 5:20 a.m. No residents were hurt and everyone safely escaped the building. One firefighter was treated for injuries and returned to duty, according to fire officials.

The extent of damage to the building was such that it has been deemed uninhabitable, Goldmark said in a news release.

Disaster workers with the American Red Cross are helping more than 12 people with shelter, food, comfort items and recovery resources after the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.