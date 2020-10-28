At 8:20 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a fire at a residence on the 18000 block of Elk Street in Trommald. The Crosby and Ironton fire departments responded and extinguished the fire. Firefighters at the scene reported to deputies the fire appeared suspicious and was possibly arson.

Several witnesses at the scene were treated for smoke inhalation. Deputies began interviewing witnesses, who said the resident of the home had made statements about starting the house on fire. The suspect was not at the scene at the time of the fire but was found at a Deerwood residence a short time later.

Based on information from witnesses and evidence at the scene, the woman was arrested for first-degree arson. She was transported to Crow Wing County Jail, where she is being held pending arraignment.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Crosby Police Department, Deerwood Police Department, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.